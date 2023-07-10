Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. – Three Georgia teenagers have been taken into custody and charged in the murder of a man after egging his house due to a “lovers’ quarrel,” which then led to a deadly shooting, according to law enforcement authorities.

Sydney Maughon, 18, Jeremy Munson, 18, and McKenzie Davenport, 19, were arrested and charged with malice murder, battery and criminal trespass after the victim, Jonathan Gilbert, (age not provided) was found shot to death in the middle of the road in Spalding County, the New York Post reported.

Maughon and Munson also face the additional charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

According to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, there was a “lovers’ quarrel” involving Gilbert, who also went by the name Tyler Lane, which precipitated the egging on Monday, July 3.

“It appears there was an ongoing lovers’ quarrel, and the suspects decided to go to Gilbert’s residence on Dobbins Mill and vandalize it by egging it,” the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office said in press release. “When Gilbert saw what they were doing to his residence, he came out of the house unarmed, to confront them.”

After Gilbert approached the suspects, Maughon, a backseat passenger in the car, opened fire and shot him multiple times before the suspects fled the scene, reported Fox News.

All three suspects will be held criminally liable of homicide, since “they all plotted and planned together, and traveled to the location with the intent to commit a crime that led up to the murder together, they are all just as culpable as if they had each pulled the trigger themselves,” the sheriff’s office noted in the news release.

“They went to egg a house, the victim confronted them while they were doing it, he lost his life, and they drove off and left his body in the middle of the road,” the press release added. “Together they bought that ticket; now together they can ride that ride.”

Further details involving the “lovers quarrel” were not provided. SCSO continues the active homicide investigation.

