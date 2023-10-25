Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – John C. Drake, Jr., the fugitive son of Nashville’s police chief, has been found dead after evading authorities for three days in the wake of the shooting of two police officers in the City of La Vergne over the weekend.

Drake, Jr., 38, was accused of shooting two La Vergne police officers on Saturday, The city is located about 20 miles southeast of Nashville. On Tuesday night, Drake Jr. was found dead from what authorities say is a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Daily Wire reported.

When the manhunt was launched for Drake Jr., Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said, “Despite my efforts and guidance in the early and teenage years, my son, John Drake Jr., now 38-years-old, resorted to years of criminal activity and is a convicted felon. He has not been a part of my life for quite some time. He now needs to be found and held accountable for his actions today.”

In the aftermath of Drake Jr.’s death, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) provided the following news release:

“After pursuing investigative leads in the search for [TBI] Most Wanted suspect John Drake, Jr., authorities responded to a location in the 1400 block of 15th Avenue South in Nashville [Tuesday night]. There, responding officers heard a muffled gunshot from an outbuilding and subsequently found Drake deceased from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

DEVELOPING: #MostWanted suspect John Drake, Jr. has died from what preliminarily appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. TBI special agents will investigate and await a full autopsy report. pic.twitter.com/ZdsHJs7ALB — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 25, 2023

Law enforcement authorities said Drake Jr. carjacked a couple on Tuesday after they refused to give him a ride, CNN reported. Police found Drake Jr. in the stolen automobile and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

Drake Jr. crashed the car and fled on foot. He subsequently entered a shed near a home, where he reportedly killed himself.

“The La Vergne community and our heroic officers can rest easy tonight knowing that the manhunt for John Drake, Jr. is over.” La Vergne Police Chief Christopher Moews said in a statement. The chief thanked the officers involved in the pursuit for their “steadfastness and dedication,” while also saying, “prayers are with Chief Drake and his family.”

A statement from Chief Christopher Moews. pic.twitter.com/dyy3lKZZtf — La Vergne, TN Police Department (@LaVergneTNPD) October 25, 2023

On Saturday, La Vergne police were investigating a suspected stolen vehicle outside of a Dollar General store. Officers Ashely Boleyjack and Gregory Kern struggled with the suspect, identified as Drake Jr. He pulled out a handgun and proceeded to fire several rounds at the officers, Chief Moews said at the time, reported WSMV.

After the shooting, Drake fled the crime scene in the vehicle that was the focus of the investigation.

One officer suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the left shoulder area, while the other was shot in the right groin and right forearm, Law Officer previously reported.

In the aftermath of the shooting, both officers were hospitalized in stable condition, but have since been released, the Daily Wire reported.

Drake Jr. has a long criminal history. Since 2005, he had been criminally charged 59 times in Davidson County alone, which, as the New York Post notes, does not include La Vergne, located in neighboring Rutherford County. In addition to a slew of property crimes and narcotic offenses, Drake Jr. had previously been convicted of four separate sex offender violations, The Post reported.