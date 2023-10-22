Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Tennessee authorities have issued a Blue Alert for a man wanted for allegedly shooting two police officers outside a Dollar General on Saturday.

John C. Drake, Jr., 38, is wanted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and a Blue Alert, which notifies the public about a suspect sought for killing or seriously injuring an officer, has been issued, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The suspect has been identified as the son of Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake.

"I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn that my estranged son, with whom I have had very minimal contact over many years, is the suspect in this afternoon's shooting of the two La Vergne police officers," the elder Drake said in a statement. "My thoughts and prayers are with the two officers, who I understand are now in stable condition at Vanderbilt."

Officers were investigating a stolen vehicle when Drake, Jr. pulled out a handgun and opened fire outside the Dollar General according to Fox News. One of the officers suffered a gunshot wound to his rear left shoulder while the other was shot in the right groin and right forearm. Both officers are listed in stable condition. “Despite my efforts and guidance in the early and teenage years, my son, John Drake Jr., now 38-years-old, resorted to years of criminal activity and is a convicted felon,” Drake, Sr. added in his statement. “He has not been a part of my life for quite some time. He now needs to be found and held accountable for his actions today. I hope that anyone who sees him or has information about him will contact law enforcement immediately.”