Forbes discovered a level of sanctimonious pretense occurring in Democratic run cities in the U.S. It’s an issue that Law Officer has actively reported, yet the ongoing hypocrisy is worse than imagined.

The revelation by the news outlet shines a spotlight on behavior that is appalling and dangerous to citizens within these communities. Moreover, it places further despair on the marginalized people they take for granted as their loyal constituents.

In 25 major U.S. cities across the country, officials have already cut – or have proposed cutting — monies from law enforcement budgets.

“However, in as many as 20 of those same cities, mayors and other city officials enjoy the personal protection of a dedicated police security detail. In many cities, this security costs taxpayers millions of dollars per year,” Forbes reported.

“We found that the defunding of police – coupled with taxpayer dollars spent on police security details protecting public officials – only occurred in cities run by Democratic mayors,” Forbes said as part of the revelation.

The auditors at OpenTheBooks.com filed a Freedom of Information Act in mid-May requesting details from 25 cities, seeking to know which city officials have police details, how many officers are assigned, and how much money it costs.

Chicago was the first city on Forbes’ list. This is what they reported:

“The city spent $17.3 million between 2015 and 2020 to guard ‘unnamed city officials.’ That’s as Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she’s opposed to defunding police while – we found – 400 police officers positions were quietly cut during 2020.

“Security detail cost peaked in 2020 – up $700,000 over five years: $2.7 million spent on 16 officers (2015); $2.9 million for 16 officers (2016); $2.7 million for 20 officers (2017); $2.8 million for 16 officers (2018); $2.8 million for 17 officers (2019); and $3.4 million for 22 officers (2020) – an all-time high.”

San Francisco was next on the list. The bay-area city has usurped $120 million from police over two years while recently spending $2.6 million on the mayor’s police security detail.

It’s a long list of cities defunding police while paying huge sums of money to protect “defunders.”

Read the entire list and correlating details here.

