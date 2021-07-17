Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















MISSOURI — Missouri Rep. Cori Bush — a politician who has aggressively argued to “defund the police” — spent nearly $70,000 on private security over the past three months, campaign filings show, according to Fox News.

As Bush’s campaign dished out tens of thousands on private security, the Missouri Democrat has been one of the ongoing voices criticizing law enforcement and one of the most zealous advocates in favor of defunding the police.

Bush has said, “Defunding the police isn’t radical, it’s real.” She also praised St. Louis in April for its “historic” vote to defund police.

“Today’s decision to defund the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is historic,” Bush said in a statement at the time. “It marks a new future for our city. For decades, our city funneled more and more money into our police department under the guise of public safety, while massively underinvesting in the resources that will truly keep our communities safe.”

Meanwhile, let’s look at a perk that she’s paying big money to attain while actively fighting against citizens who would like the presence of police officers in their neighborhoods to facilitate a sense of law and order.

“Bush’s campaign sent $54,120.92 in payments between April 15 and June 28 for ‘security services’ to RS&T Security Consulting, a New York-based firm with a mysterious online presence, Federal Election Commission records released Thursday show. The Democrat’s campaign also paid $15,000 to Nathaniel Davis for ‘security services’ over the same time period,” Fox reported.

Continuing, “The $69,120 in security payments accounted for more than a third of Bush’s $197,000 in campaign expenditures during the second quarter, the FEC records show. It’s also nearly double what her campaign spent on private security during the first quarter of 2021.”

The website for RS&T is no longer active, according to Fox, but a cached version of its online presence shows the group provides “executive protection agents” that provide “first class executive protection and security for national and international figures.”

To further connect the dots, Davis’ reported address in the filings is the same as Bush’s campaign headquarters.

Fox sought a statement from Bush’s campaign but did not receive a response regarding the payments.