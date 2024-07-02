Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. – Sheriff’s deputies in Missouri encountered something “out of this world” when a unique contraption caught their attention as it propelled down the road Friday evening.

“Well, you never know what will be traveling through Crawford County but this one was a little out of this world,” the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

The alien-looking craft was spotted committing a lane violation and had an expired license plate from Indiana, according to the sheriff’s office.

However, the life form operating the transportation conveyor was human and apparently provided a satisfactory explanation as to its existence.

“These friendly humanoids, who have come in peace, are heading west to Roswell, NM for a festival,” CCSO noted. “There was a brief conversation about his out of space, correction, out of state registration, but he assured us that he would take care of that issue when he returned to Krypton. He was also warned about our strict enforcement of warp speed on the interstate and to keep his phasers on stun only while traveling.”

“Given the good nature of the driver and the interesting nature of the vehicle, we opted to provide a fun social media post for our community. It was a great interaction and we wished him safe travels to his destination,” said Public Information Officer and Undersheriff Major Adam Carnal, the New York Post reported.

As you might expect, the social media post generated thousands of reactions, shares, and comments.

