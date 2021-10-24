Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















FLORIDA — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is making a pitch to recruit law enforcement officers from other states who are losing employment due to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Yahoo News reported.

DeSantis explained during a segment of Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo that Florida is planning to offer outside law enforcement officers a bonus to relocate to the Sunshine State. The proposed offer comes as progressive governments are suspending and terminating cops over refusal to submit to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“In Florida, not only are we going to want to protect the law enforcement and all the jobs, we are actively working to recruit out-of-state law enforcement because we do have needs in our police and sheriff’s departments,” DeSantis said, explaining that he has plans to introduce and sign new legislation offering out-of-state police officers a $5,000 bonus in order to relocate.

“These people we’ve been hailing as heroes, the nurses we’ve said have been heroes, this whole time they’ve been working day in and day out,” DeSantis said during the interview. “They couldn’t do their job on Zoom, they had to be there and they did it, and they did it with honor and integrity.”

DeSantis criticized the political movement to fire hard-working people from employment simply because they have objections to being injected with the COVID shot. The governor says it’s a “personal decision,” according to Yahoo News.

“What Biden’s doing is unconstitutional, he does not have the authority to do this,” he said, explaining that the vaccine mandate will have consequences ranging from economic “havoc” to “disruptions” in the medical, law enforcement and logistics industries.

Last week Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., said officers “deserve respect” as he invited Chicago police officers to make a lateral move to police agencies in Indiana, Law Officer reported.

“Our police do the hardest job in the world, and they deserve respect — not losing their pay or being fired for refusing to comply with a ridiculous vaccine mandate,” Braun said.