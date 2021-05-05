Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















BILOXI, Miss. — A heartless father accused of abducting his infant son used the boy as a human shield during a shootout with Mississippi police, according to a reports.

Eric Derell Smith, 30, reportedly kidnapped 4-month-old La’Mello Parker on Monday after police say he fatally shot his ex-girlfriend, Christin Parker, 32, and her 26-year-old nephew, Brandon Parker, near Baker, Louisiana, WALA reported.

Smith was later spotted on Interstate 10 near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line, setting off a police pursuit. The chase ended in Harrison County with him using his biological son as a human shield from officers’ gunfire, a law enforcement source told the news organization.

Eric Derell Smith was killed in a shootout with police after a car chase. (Image via New York Post)

Smith died in the shootout with Biloxi police, while his son was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning, New York Post reported.

“Despite the efforts of medical staff, the child passed away as a result of the injuries sustained,” Biloxi police said in a statement. “As stated, the investigation is ongoing at this time.”

Smith’s 4-month-old son La’Mello Parker died the day after the shooting. (Image via New York Post)

The boy’s autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday to determine his exact cause of death, WLOX reported.

Christin Parker and her nephew were gunned down at Parker’s home in an unincorporated area of Baton Rouge Parish near Baker, Louisiana, WLOX reported.

A Biloxi police officer and a Harrison County sheriff’s deputy who were involved in the shootout with Smith are now on administrative leave, WALA reported.