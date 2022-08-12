Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Former President Donald Trump had until 3 p.m. on Friday to inform the court if he objected to the unsealing of the search warrant that led to the raid at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

The Washington Post claimed in an article that federal officials were allegedly searching for highly classified documents on “nuclear weapons” when they raided the former president’s home. However, sources allegedly familiar with the matter did not offer any specific details on whether the alleged documents on nuclear weapons were about weapons that were possessed by the United States or a foreign nation, and they did not disclose what was recovered during the search.

Trump replied in typical fashion “ENCOURAGING” his political adversaries to release the “unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary” documents that led to the raid, which was approved by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and authorized by Federal Judge Bruce Reinhart, a financial donor of former President Barack Obama.

“Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents, even though they have been drawn up by radical left Democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me, much as they have done for the last 6 years,” Trump said in a statement, the Daily Wire reported. “This unprecedented political weaponization of law enforcement is inappropriate and highly unethical.”

“The world is watching as our Country is being brought to a new low, not only on our border, crime, economy, energy, national security, and so much more, but also with respect to our sacred elections!” Trump added. “Release the documents now!”