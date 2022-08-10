Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The federal judge who reportedly signed off on the raid at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence made hefty donations to former President Barack Obama’s presidential campaign and victory fund in 2008, Fox News reported.

Federal Judge Bruce Reinhart donated $1,000 to Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign and added $1,000 more to the Obama Victory Fund that same cycle, according to federal filings.

Reinhart also contributed $500 to Jeb Bush’s failed 2016 presidential campaign, according to federal filings. Reinhart did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital inquiry on his donations.