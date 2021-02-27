Tulane Police Chief Kirk Bouyelas issued a statement Saturday morning saying, “we are deeply saddened by the senseless and tragic death of TUPD Corporal Martinus Mitchum. Corporal Mitchum was a dedicated police professional who had a heart of service for the Tulane community. We have reached out to his family and are providing support to his fellow officers during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and with all the fellow officers with whom he served.”

The shooting at Carver High School in New Orleans tonight killed Martinus Mitchum, 38, a 2nd City Constable and Tulane University police officer, according to multiple sources. With @johnsimerman and @mgsledge | https://t.co/z4S5mSljsS — Ramon Antonio Vargas (@RVargasAdvocate) February 27, 2021

Moreover, just moments before Shallerhorn attempted to enter the school, he robbed a man at gunpoint in the parking lot, according to law enforcement authorities.

Police say a 39-year-old man was sitting inside his vehicle when he was approached by Shallerhorn. The suspect raised his shirt and brandished a firearm while demanding the victim’s medallion chain. The victim complied.

Shallerhorn has a prior arrest in August of 2019 for indecent behavior with a juvenile, arrest records show.