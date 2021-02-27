Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















NEW ORLEANS — A Tulane police officer was shot and killed in New Orleans on Friday night, reportedly while trying to escort the suspect away from a basketball game at George Washington Carver High School, according to reports. The deadly encounter occurred around 6:30 p.m. The suspected gunman was quickly arrested. NOLA reported.

The slain officer was identified as Martinus Mitchum, 38, according to another NOLA report.

Teams from Carver and Warren Easton high schools were meeting in a playoff game at Carver High School when the suspect tried to enter, FOX 8 of New Orleans reported. The game was halted following the shooting.

The officer was providing security for the game, WWL-TV reported. Meanwhile, the suspect had been arguing with a school employee and the law enforcement officer attempted to intervene and remove the suspect from the building, according to NOLA.

The shooting at Carver High School in New Orleans tonight killed Martinus Mitchum, 38, a 2nd City Constable and Tulane University police officer, according to multiple sources. With @johnsimerman and @mgsledge | https://t.co/z4S5mSljsS — Ramon Antonio Vargas (@RVargasAdvocate) February 27, 2021