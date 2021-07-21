Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















DETROIT – Detroit police officers rescued a 5-year-old girl who was being held captive in a duplex that was apparently shared by the victim/suspect. Officers also discovered a man had been killed. The homicide victim is reportedly the little girl’s father.

Detroit police arrested Dangelo Clemons, 29, after Maggie Millsap was found on June 30. Police also confirmed that a body was discovered in the home, WXYZ reported.

On June 30, neighbors heard Maggie’s cries for help.

“She got in the window and said, ‘The monster is coming to get me,’” Karla Reaves said.

Police arrived at about 10:30 p.m. that day and arrested Clemons who reportedly held the little girl — with an adorable Shirley Temple appearance — hostage in the home.

“I don’t want to think of what could’ve happened. I don’t want to go there. They saved this girl’s life,” says Detective James Kraszewski with Detroit Police Department.

He’s referring to the citizens who acted and called 911 when they noticed a child yelling and banging on the window of a home on Shaefer Highway.

“Helping them (police) is like helping ourselves. Sometimes they need help too,” said Raynell Jones.

She heard the child she used to babysit sometimes screaming.

When police arrived to the scene, they found the girl on an upstairs level of a duplex home. Kraszewski says her neighbor — Clemons — abducted her. They believe she was taken from her home for several days.

Dangelo Clemons (Booking photo via FOX 2 Detroit)

“As soon as she saw us, she jumped up, she jumped in officers arms and said I want to be the police when I grow up,” adds Detective Kraszewski.

He says the little girl wouldn’t have been rescued without neighbors like Alfando Hendricks stepping up.

“I said baby I can’t get in there because I tried to pull the door,” Hendricks added.

When he couldn’t get the door opened he walked across the street and called the police.

Although neighbors are thrilled that Maggie is all right, they are still mourning her father. They said things changed three weeks ago when the little girl’s father, Cody Millsap, was murdered in his doorway by a man who lived next door, ClickOnDetroit reported.

“He needs to know that he hurt this little girl for the rest of her life,” said Maggie’s godmother, Karla Reaves.

“Not only did he hurt her, he hurt us and anyone else who loved that little girl because now she doesn’t have anybody,” said Darion Reaves, Karla’s daughter.

“I loved them, that little girl and her dad,” said Karla Reaves.

The Reaves’ would take Maggie to the park every day but not before her dad would give her a pop quiz.

“He made sure she did five math problems and read a book before we took her to the park. I love them so much,” Karla Reaves said.

News reporter Jason Colthorp said it’s amazing what Maggie has already gone through in her short life, saying she was born with major health problems as a premie, months later her mother died, now her father has been killed and she was held captive in the process.

Police said they still have a murder to solve. Although it appears they have a prime suspect in custody, there were no further details released regarding the ongoing homicide investigation.