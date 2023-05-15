Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

DETROIT – A Michigan woman who worked as a nurse at the Detroit Medical Center (DMC) was kidnapped at the end of her shift on Saturday morning and later found dead in the trunk of her car. Now police are searching for a known suspect in the case, authorities confirmed.

Patrice Wilson, 29, was reportedly kidnapped by Jamere Miller, 36, about 7:40 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, the Detroit News reported. Miller and Wilson had previously dated, according to the victim’s mother, Roslind Livingston.

Wilson was preparing to enter her vehicle, a black 2020 Lincoln Nautilus, when she was taken against her will by Miller, who drove the victim’s vehicle south toward I-75 and Mack Avenue, Capt. Donna McCord told reporters.

The woman’s body was found dead from a gunshot wound inside the trunk of her car near her residence at Pavilion Court in the City of Novi, a northern suburb of Detroit, according to Click on Detroit.

Patrice Wilson was snatched once she concluded her shift at the hospital on Saturday. (Screenshot FOX 2 Detroit)

“I need the streets to talk. We need to find the person who killed Patrice, so she can have justice,” Livingston, who worked at the same hospital as her daughter, told the news outlet.

“It’s Mother’s Day, and she is not here to be with her son. Her son cannot hold her and say ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ today. That bothers me,” she said.

“I need the streets to talk,” said Roslind Livingston, the victim’s mother. (Screenshot FOX 2 Detroit)

“She has been trying to get away from him. She knew he was toxic to her,” Livingston noted.

Miller was wearing a blond wig and was in possession of a handgun at the time of the abduction, police said. He should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. Community members were urged to notify police if the man is spotted.

Law enforcement authorities are looking 36-year-old Jamere Miller. ( Detroit Police Department)

“It is with deep sadness that we offer heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and DMC colleagues of cherished nurse leader Patrice Wilson, as well as Patrice’s mother, another dedicated DMC team member,” spokesperson Brian Taylor said in a Sunday statement, the New York Post reported.

“Patrice was not just a co-worker but a loving friend to many at the DMC,” he added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP or DPD investigators at (313) 596-2260.

