KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A police service dog (PSD) in Michigan suffered severe stab wounds in the neck during a deployment to apprehend a violent suspect, according to law enforcement authorities.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said K9 Sledge sustained serious stab wounds and had to be rushed to the Animal Emergency Hospital in Byron Center by its handler Max Houtman. The PSD lost 40% of its blood, yet survived the encounter, police said.

Kalamazoo police issued a statement explaining the circumstances and released video of K9 Sledge getting rushed to the hospital while his handler kept pressure on the wounded dog’s neck to keep it from bleeding out.

KALAMAZOO PRESS RELEASE:

On February 6, 2024, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officers responded to the 900 Blk of W. Kalamazoo Ave. for a call for assistance. Officers responded to a rapidly unfolding event where an adult male was armed with a knife threatening to stab people. Upon arrival, officers immediately encountered the male on a porch. The male was armed with a box cutter and drew his attention to the officers. The male was threatening to kill officers, ignored their commands to drop the knife, and began to advance on the officers. A KDPS K9 handler, Max Houtman who is a five year veteran with the department, with K9 Sledge arrived on scene and the suspect turned his attention to the K9 handler. Again, the male was instructed to drop the knife, the male ignored those orders and began to advance towards the K9 Handler. However, K9 Sledge was deployed to protect the lives of officers on scene and the citizens that were just assaulted. The K9 deployment successfully apprehended the suspect, but during the apprehension the suspect stabbed K9 Sledge several times in the throat area. The 49-year-old male suspect was treated at an area hospital for lacerations to his arm caused by K9 Sledge. K9 Sledge was rushed to an Animal Emergency Hospital in Byron Center, MI. Hospital staff was able to immediately treat K9 Sledge. Despite being stabbed in the jugular vein and sustaining a 40% loss of blood, K9 Sledge will survive his injuries and has been discharged from the hospital. Sledge was able to walk out of the hospital on his own four legs and returned home with his K9 handler.

Police said the unnamed male suspect was booked at the Kalamazoo County Jail on numerous felonies related to the initial crimes, as well as the attack on K9 Sledge.

The case will be submitted to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office for review and filing of the appropriate charges, authorities said.

According to WWMT, K9 Sledge is a 4-year-old Dutch shepherd that has been with the agency since 2021.

