Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PONTIAC, Mich. — In a historic first, a jury in Michigan convicted a school shooter’s mother of involuntary manslaughter Tuesday in the killings of four students in 2021, according to reports.

Jennifer Crumbley, 45, is the first parent in the U.S. to be held responsible for a child carrying out a mass shooting at a school after prosecutors said she had a responsibility under Michigan state law to prevent her son, Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 at the time, from harming others, the Associated Press reported.

Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism last year for the shooting that left four students dead and seven others injured on Nov. 30, 2021. He is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Jennifer and her husband, James Crumbley, were each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the horrid attack.

The parents — who are being tried separately — are accused of failing to secure a gun and ammunition at home and failing to get help for their son’s mental health.

The jury deliberated for roughly 11 hours before returning the guilty verdicts — one for each student slain at Oxford High School.

“We all know that this was one of the hardest things you’ve ever done,” Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews told the jury following their conclusion.

“As a parent, you spend your whole life trying to protect your child from other dangers,” Jennifer said on the witness stand Thursday while answering questions from the defense. “You never would think you’d have to protect your child from harming someone else. That’s what blew my mind. That was the hardest thing I had to stomach is that my child harmed and killed other people.”

Her defense team argued that she was unaware that her son was planning a mass shooting at his school and therefore shouldn’t be held accountable for his crimes.

However, prosecutors presented a case that highlighted the teen’s many cries for help, which went ignored before the then-15-year-old carried out the shooting using a firearm his parents purchased for him as a gift, Fox News Digital reported.

Specifically, prosecutors said Jennifer could have taken active steps to prevent the shooting before it occurred when she arrived at Oxford High on the morning of Nov. 30, 2021, to meet with school counselors after Ethan was discovered scrawling disturbing notes in class.

His doodling included an image of a gun and the phrases “Help me,” “Blood everywhere” and “My life is useless,” along with a drawing of a firearm.

“You could have been with him,” Oakland County assistant prosecutor Marc Keast said Friday.

“I could have, yes,” Jennifer testified.

Rather than taking affirmative steps to help their son, and/or inquire about the firearm they knew he was given, the couple left the troubled boy at school and went about their day, prosecutors said. Ethan later took a gun from his backpack and shot a total of 11 people, four of whom died.

The murder victims were identified as Justin Shilling, 17, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and 16-year-old Tate Myre.

The weapon used by Ethan was the Sig Sauer 9mm his father, James, purchased with him just four days earlier, reported the Associated Press.

Moreover, Jennifer had taken her son to a shooting range that same weekend.

“You’re the last adult to have possession of that gun,” Keast said while cross-examining the mother last week. “You saw your son shoot the last practice round before the (school) shooting on Nov. 30. You saw how he stood. … He knew how to use the gun.”

She replied, “Yes, he did.”

Jennifer claimed it was her husband’s responsibility to keep track of the firearm.

In a journal found by police, Ethan wrote that his parents wouldn’t listen to his pleas for help.

“I have zero help for my mental problems and it’s causing me to shoot up the … school,” he wrote.

Jennifer Crumbley will be sentenced April 9. The maximum sentence for involuntary manslaughter in Michigan is 15 years. She will receive credit for approximately 30 months of time already served in county jail.

James Crumbley faces trial in March.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...