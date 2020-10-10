DETROIT — This weekend, Detroit’s police precincts are joining the local faithful for an outreach initiative aimed at strengthening bonds in the communities they serve.

As part of the inaugural National Faith & Blue Weekend, the Detroit Police Department Chief’s Neighborhood Liaison and Chaplains Corps are hosting more than a dozen events through Monday across the city, Detroit News reported.

Included are a “Healin & Grillin Community BBQ” at Pingree Park on Saturday, a “Vigil for Understanding” at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament on Sunday, and a Fallen Angels Motorcade Parade on the city’s east side Monday.

National organizers say the mission is to “facilitate safer, stronger, more just and unified communities by engaging law enforcement officers and local residents through the connections of houses of worship.”