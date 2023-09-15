Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Today, I had to find a quiet spot and sit in my patrol car. I was emotional. I was driving through skid row trying to find a murder suspect. I went block by block, and every where I went, someone called my name. Many just greeting me. Some just sayin’ I love you with no fear of repercussions from the criminal element.

A long time skid row bud of mine approached me as I’m walking and wrapped her arms around my neck. She was my age, but giddy as a child who saw a long lost older loved one. She had deteriorated so bad mentally and physically, but seeing me put a spark in her eyes. As I’m talking to her, a woman walks by and said, “Joseph, you the only one that gets her to speak!” then walked off.

The woman who hugged me admitted she fell off the wagon again. She asked me to pray for her. I told her I would, got in my patrol car and went back on the search.

My search was fruitless until another woman I helped came up to me, as if she knew I was looking for someone. She approached my window and hugged me. She thanked me for assisting her the week before then said, “Who you lookin’ for?” I told her. She looked left and right and said, “Only for you. They hiding them in two different tents. They only come out at night, I’ll call you if I see them. I love you Joseph.”

I left the area for a second, parked my car, called my wife to check on her. When I was done, it was quiet. Then I realized that no matter how bad things are, I still have the love and favor of the people I serve.

As I sit at my desk getting ready to go home, I begin to feel it is God reminding me that in spite of working in a failed system, that I didn’t fail.

Today, I had to find a quiet spot and sit in my patrol car. I was emotional. I was driving through skid row trying to find a murder suspect. I went block by block, and every where I went, someone called my name. Many just greeting me. Some just sayin I love you with no fear of… pic.twitter.com/iCMhzKBjRZ — Deon Joseph (@ofcrdeonjoseph) September 14, 2023