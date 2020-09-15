PHOENIX — Phoenix police said that a federal officer was shot outside of a downtown Phoenix courthouse Tuesday morning.
The shooting occurred outside of the Sandra Day O’Connor Federal Courthouse, according to a statement from Phoenix Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Ann Justus.
“One person has been transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries,” she said.
No other details were made available but Phoenix City Council member Sal DiCiccio tweeted that the officer was struck several times but was wearing soft body armor, Phoenix Patch reported.
If you didn’t think it could happen here, it just did. A federal officer was just shot in front of the Sandra Day O’Connor federal building in a drive by attack.
— Sal DiCiccio (@Sal_DiCiccio) September 15, 2020
“Make no mistake, this is a direct result of the extremist anti-police attacks we have seen from BLM and Antifa across the country,” he tweeted. “This insanity needs to stop.”
— Sal DiCiccio (@Sal_DiCiccio) September 15, 2020
In another update, DiCiccio said the victim was a deputy U.S. Marshal working at the Federal Courthouse. The deputy was able to return fire after sustaining non-life threatening injuries. The suspect(s) are outstanding.
Update: The victim is a full deputized US Marshall working at the Federal Courthouse. He was transported to a local hospital, non life threatening injuries. He was able to return fire at the suspects vehicle. Officers are continuing to look for the suspect in the area.
— Sal DiCiccio (@Sal_DiCiccio) September 15, 2020
The wounded deputy was not identified.