PHOENIX — Phoenix police said that a federal officer was shot outside of a downtown Phoenix courthouse Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred outside of the Sandra Day O’Connor Federal Courthouse, according to a statement from Phoenix Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Ann Justus.

“One person has been transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries,” she said.

No other details were made available but Phoenix City Council member Sal DiCiccio tweeted that the officer was struck several times but was wearing soft body armor, Phoenix Patch reported.

BREAKING: FEDERAL OFFICER SHOT IN DRIVE BY IN DOWNTOWN PHX If you didn’t think it could happen here, it just did. A federal officer was just shot in front of the Sandra Day O’Connor federal building in a drive by attack. — Sal DiCiccio (@Sal_DiCiccio) September 15, 2020

“Make no mistake, this is a direct result of the extremist anti-police attacks we have seen from BLM and Antifa across the country,” he tweeted. “This insanity needs to stop.”