James Lee Carr is accused of driving a vehicle Tuesday near the Sandra Day O’Connor federal courthouse and firing three times at the officer, striking him in his protective vest. The officer returned fire, shooting back eight times as Carr sped away, FOX News reported.

James Lee Carr, 68, was charged in a criminal complaint for assault on a federal officer, for allegedly shooting a court security officer outside of the U.S. Courthouse in Phoenix on 9/15/20. Thank you @PhoenixPolice,@USMarshalsHQ, @USAO_AZ, public & media for your assistance. pic.twitter.com/9NKoYSQdZm — FBI Phoenix (@FBIPhoenix) September 16, 2020

After the drive-by shooting, Carr reportedly called his brother, who contacted the rest of his family. Through a series of events, they were able to disarm the man and call authorities. According to court documents, Carr told his son that he “snapped and shot a security guard” because he “was harassing him.”

The court officer was inspecting a UPS truck for entry into the downtown courthouse at the time of the shooting. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Carr’s son said his father has mental health problems. He remains in federal custody.