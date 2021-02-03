PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon estimated the cost of repairing damage to federal buildings in Portland caused by Antifa at more than $2 million. The estimate follows months of rioting, mostly centered around the federal courthouse. This estimate does not include any damage to state, county, and/or city building, or damage to private property and businesses.

U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams told The Oregonian that cost to repair riot damage to the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse and four other federal government facilities will likely exceed $2 million, Fox News reported. Other damaged facilities include Portland’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building, the Edith Green-Wendall Wyatt Federal Building, the Gus J. Solomon U.S. Courthouse, and the Pioneer Courthouse.

Antifa also attacked the Democratic Party headquarters in Portland on numerous occasions. In at least one Antifa-led protest, demonstrators carried a sign saying, “We are Ungovernable” and “We don’t want Biden – we want revenge,” Law Officer reported.