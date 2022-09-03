Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

POLK COUNTY, Fla. A deputy police chief with the Cartersville Police Department in Georgia was arrested Thursday after he allegedly solicited prostitution in Polk County, Florida.

Cartersville Deputy Police Chief Jason DiPrima was taken into custody in the Sunshine State and faces charges of soliciting another for prostitution, lewdness or assignation, northwesterngeorgiannews.com reported.

In a Friday Facebook post, the police agency said DiPrima has been placed on administrative leave, pending an internal investigation.

The Cartersville Police Department has referred all questions to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Fox News, DiPrima has been with the department since 1996 and has served as deputy police chief since 2015. He is assigned to oversee administration.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has a reputation of aggressively targeting human trafficking and prostitution with online sting operations, although it is unclear if that is what led DiPrima’s arrest.

No further details were immediately available at the time of publication.

