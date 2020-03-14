DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of K9 Billy due to unspecified reasons.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of K9 Billy. K9 Billy served the citizens of Delaware County for 8 years, apprehended many criminals, and was utilized on many bomb call outs.K9 Billy almost always had a tennis ball wherever he went. Please keep the Sheriff’s Office, especially Cpl Williams and his family, in your thoughts and prayers as we all deal with this huge loss.”

– Delaware County Sheriff’s Office