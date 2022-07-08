Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

POWELL, Ohio – Law enforcement authorities responded Wednesday evening to a home in Powell, Ohio, after a woman was stunned to discover her estranged husband and teenage son dead from gunshot wounds at the residence where she once lived. Police are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide, according to a report.

Jill Stevenson went to her former home on Creighton Drive about 6 p.m. Wednesday when she hadn’t heard from her estranged husband and son, whom she was supposed to meet at 5 p.m., according to the 911 call obtained by PEOPLE.

As Jill Stevenson entered the house, she discovered her estranged husband, Jon Stevenson, 57, and their son, Adam Stevenson, 14, dead of gunshot wounds.

“My husband, my son!” a highly distraught woman tells the dispatcher during the emergency call for help.

The sobbing woman who is overcome with emotion said her son was lying on the floor of the foyer with a gunshot wound to the head and her husband sitting on the couch facing away from the door, the news outlet reported.

“Oh my God, this is not happening!” she exclaimed.

Deputies rushed to the home where they found the situation as described by the grieving woman. The father and son were pronounced dead at the scene. During the 911 call, Jill Stevenson told the dispatcher that she believed her estranged husband fatally shot their son. However, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office came to a different conclusion.

“This case is being investigated as a murder-suicide, and initial evidence collected on scene leads us to believe the son shot his father before taking his own life,” DCSO Chief Deputy Jeff Balzer said in a news release Thursday.

“This type of loss is a tragedy for a family and their friends to endure, but with two family members, one being a young teen, it borders on unbearable,” said Balzer, who added that police do not know what motivated the teen to kill his father before taking his own life.

