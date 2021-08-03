Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















WASHINGTON — An officer for the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department who responded to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has died by suicide, according to authorities. He is the third Metro officer to take his life since then.

Gunther Hashida was found dead inside his home on July 29, police said. It was unclear how he died or whether the riot contributed to his death, Fox News reported.

“We are grieving as a Department as our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida’s family and friends,” the MPD said.

Hashida had been with the department since 2003. He was assigned to the Emergency Response Team within the Special Operations Division.