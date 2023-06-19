Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A pregnant young woman who worked as a model was shot by two brazen gunmen last week as she sat in a car in Washington, D.C. The victim gave birth by C-section before dying from her injuries, according to reports.

Samya Gill, 22, was eight months pregnant when she was gunned down last Thursday about 11:20 a.m. She was sitting in a parked car at 37th Street SE with the father of her unborn child when gunmen pulled up in a white sedan, jumped out and opened fire, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Her male companion, who was struck by the gunfire, managed to drive off before stopping the bullet-riddled car at a busy intersection about a mile away at Minnesota Avenue and Dix Street, WJLA reported.

Gill was rushed to an area hospital, where she gave birth before succumbing to her injuries. The baby was listed in critical condition, MPD said.

“The adult male is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries,” police said of the second shooting victim.

Two gunmen pulled up alongside Gill’s car, jumped out of their vehicle and opened fire. (Screenshot FOX 5 DC)

Without providing additional details, law enforcement authorities said the shooting was a targeted attack.

“This is a brazen act. It happened in the middle of the day,” Assistant Chief of Patrol Andre Wright told local journalists, according to the New York Post.

Gill’s mother did not want to be identified, but told WJLA that her daughter was a model and ran an online clothing boutique. She told the outlet that her granddaughter was delivered by C-section after the shooting attack, and was named Zailey.

Samya Gill delivered her baby girl by C-section before dying from her injuries. ( GoFundMe)

“She’s beautiful. I went to go see her last night and she’s just gorgeous,” the grieving woman said. “I just really hope they catch whoever did that to my daughter.”

Police released security camera images showing the suspects shooting as they run toward the victims’ automobile. ( Metropolitan Police Department)

The gunmen’s white four-door sedan. ( Metropolitan Police Department)

The gunmen remain outstanding. A reward of up to $25,000 has been established for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in the homicide.