PHILADELPHIA — A group of criminal “protesters” beat a reporter as he filmed the widespread looting taking place in Philadelphia. The looting occurred during the second night of Black Lives Matters protests over the shooting death of a knife-wielding assailant by police, Breitbart reported.

On Tuesday night, Elijah Schaffer, a journalist with The Blaze recorded some of the widespread looting that was taking place in Philadelphia. As he entered a discount store, dozens of masked rioters were in the process of looting. As a result, he became the target of their aggression as a violent assault by looters occurred, demanding that he stop recording their criminal activity.

“Hey Bro stop recording,” several men shouted before surrounding Schaffer and attacking him. Shelby Talcott from the Daily Caller captured the assault on video.

Mass looting across the river and @ElijahSchaffer just got beaten up for filming. This is inside the Five Below store. Police are in the same parking lot near the Walmart, but there seem to be too many looters pic.twitter.com/CZeIiMokJa — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) October 28, 2020

After the battering, a bloodied Schaffer posted a video on Twitter telling his version of events. He said he had been recording the looting in multiple stores when the looters turned on him. The journalist expressed that he would likely need stitches as he showed some of his injuries.

BREAKING: I was jumped by BLM rioters while they were looting more than a dozen stores, including Wal-Matt, T-Mobile, & 5-below Though in pain, I didn’t stop reporting because Americans need to see what the corporate media refuses to show

pic.twitter.com/VI5hl8uV3C — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) October 28, 2020

The widespread rioting and looting in Philadelphia is tied to the recent shooting of Walter Wallace, Jr. who chased police officers with a knife forcing two police officers to fire at him, Law Officer reported.

Despite efforts by police to save him, Wallace died shortly after at a local hospital.

On Monday, protesters turned violent in a series of riots that sent more than 30 police officers to the hospital, including one female sergeant who suffered a broken leg after being struck by a truck driven into a line of police.