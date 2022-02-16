Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ORLANDO, Fla. – An apparently intoxicated woman straddling a motorized suitcase led a police officer on a meandering chase through Orlando International Airport after she was barred from flying for reportedly being too drunk, Yahoo News reported on Wednesday.

The Orlando Police Department released bodycam footage of Officer Andrew Mamone who is seen trying to gain compliance from a woman identified as Chelsea Alston.

The non-compliant woman displayed symptoms of impairment as she rode away, flipped a middle finger, and said, “F*** you, suck my d***.”

Mamone continued to shadow Alston in the airport. After commenting how fast the woman moved on the motorized suitcase, the officer joked, “… a bike pursuing a suitcase in a minute,” as he monitored the woman’s movements.

Alston eventually wound up in a restricted area and refused every reasonable request made by Momone.

Finally, the contentious woman spit at the officer who then placed her under arrest for disorderly conduct.

According to Yahoo News, the footage was obtained by a local news outlet as part of an investigation that found dozens of airline passengers were arrested at the airport for violent behavior. It was not clear when the arrest of Alston took place.