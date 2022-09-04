Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Fourth District sadly announced that Officer Clayton Ellenberger passed away, according to a Facebook post.

Ellenberger joined the department in 2018 after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years, doing two tours in Iraq. He is a graduate of Penn State University and a “proud supporter” of the Nittany Lions.

“Clayton was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting with his father Terry. They spent countless hours in their tree stand out at Camp,” the post said.

Ellenberger leaves behind his wife, three daughters, mother, father and sister, News 5 Cleveland reported.

“The Fourth District would like to express our deep condolences to the Ellenberger family, friends and coworkers during this difficult time,” the post said.

A cause of death was not provided.

