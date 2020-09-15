LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville will pay several million dollars to the mother of Breonna Taylor and install police reforms as part of a settlement of a lawsuit from Taylor’s family, KTLA reported.

The “substantial” financial settlement is expected to be announced at a 2 p.m. press conference at Mayor Greg Fischer’s office, with Taylor’s family and attorneys Ben Crump, Sam Aguilar and Lonita Baker, the Courier Journal reported.

Taylor was fatally shot as police returned fire from her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Law Officer reported. Walker claimed he fired as police were serving a no-knock search warrant because he thought police were intruders.

“The city’s response in this case has been delayed and it’s been frustrating, but the fact that they’ve been willing to sit down and talk significant reform was a step in the right direction and hopefully a turning point,” Aguilar told CNN as he confirmed a settlement.

The focus of the narcotics warrant was Jamarcus Glover. He was later taken into custody at another location. Extensive details were outlined in a Courier Journal report, which showed Taylor’s connection to Glover’s alleged drug dealing activity.