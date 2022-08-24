Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. – Paul Pelosi was involved in a two-vehicle collision in California before getting arrested for impaired driving in May. The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded guilty to DUI on Tuesday. He received a sentence that includes three years of probation, restitution to the victim and a three-month DUI program. He must also have a certified ignition device installed on his vehicle for a year.

Following Pelosi’s guilty plea, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) released photos and videos recorded on the night of his May 28 crash. The long-awaited videos show his comportment and what police previously described as “objective” signs of intoxication, as well as police asking him to perform field sobriety tests, Fox News reported.

Pelosi, 82, was driving his 2021 Porsche during the crash involving the other driver’s 2014 Jeep. The vehicles sustained “major” damage during the 10:17 p.m. collision that occurred near the intersection of California Route 29 and Oakville Cross Road.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The other driver told police he was headed northbound when he “saw a glimmer of light go across” just before the crash.

DASHCAM VIDEO 2 OF 3

Both Pelosi and the other driver referred to as John Doe declined medical treatment at the scene, although officers still took Pelosi to the hospital to get checked out.

The day after the crash, Doe complained of pain in his upper right arm, right shoulder and neck, Fox News reported.

He also complained of headaches and said it was difficult to lift things with his right arm, according to the documents.

DASHCAM VIDEO 3 OF 3

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Photos also show bruising on Pelosi’s left hand and forearm after the crash and damage to both vehicles.

The longtime businessman-venture capitalist has been married to the House Speaker since 1963.

Nancy Pelosi was delivering a commencement address at Brown University in Rhode Island when the crash occurred.

“The speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” said her spokesperson, Drew Hammill.