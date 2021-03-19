Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















LUDLOW, Ky. — A 2-year-old Kentucky boy died after consuming fentanyl his mother bought using her stimulus check, police said.

Lauren Ashley Baker, 33, admitted to police in Ludlow Thursday that she got the highly addictive synthetic opioid last weekend in Cincinnati while using funds from her stimulus check, WXIX reported.

After getting the highly addictive drug — up to 100 times more potent than morphine — Baker said she brought it back to Ludlow, where she shared it with two other people, a police report indicates.

She then “took a shot” of fentanyl sometime Thursday before falling asleep. Sadly, her 2-year-old son then consumed some of the drug, which was in her purse, as she dozed away, police said.

Baker later awoke to find her purse emptied out and her son not breathing. The boy’s father, who was not identified, called authorities when he arrived home, according to the police report.

Responding officers and EMTs found the boy in respiratory arrest when they arrived at the residence, WCPO reported.

As a result, the toddler was rushed to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to investigators.

A substance believed to be fentanyl was discovered scattered across a bed inside the residence, as well as empty packaging for Narcan, a drug designed to block the effects of opioids, according to the police report.

Baker, who is facing charges of murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking of a controlled substance, remains held without bond at the Kenton County Detention Center, records show.

Baker faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted or murder, WCPO reported.

Her first court appearance was scheduled for Friday.