“He was a respected and dedicated 21-year veteran, and a friend to many in the Chicago Police Department,” police Superintendent David Brown said in a statement. “Today, I mourn alongside everyone in the department. His loss is deeply felt by me and his many colleagues with whom he worked for many years.

“Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends who are now grieving over this unimaginable loss. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”