GULFPORT, Miss. – A Burger King employee in Mississippi was taken into custody after shooting a customer as well as himself during a fight about an order at the drive-thru. Eddie Louis Smith, 33, is facing charges that include aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm, the Gulfport Police Department said.

Gulfport officers were flagged down Thursday evening near a Burger King in their city. The person who caught their attention said there was a violent fight taking place at the fast food restaurant, Law&Crime reported.

As police approached Burger King, they heard two gunshots and saw Smith on top of the victim. The individuals were engaged in a fight apparently due to an argument that began over the drive-thru intercom speaker. Smith reportedly escalated the situation by exiting the back door of the restaurant while the customer was still in a vehicle. The verbal altercation turned into a physical fight.

During the fight, police said Smith grabbed his gun and fired off two rounds, shooting the victim. The victim suffered an unspecified gunshot wound during the brawl, but so did Smith. He reportedly shot his own hand while trying to shoot the victim.

Both the victim and suspect were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay, according to the news outlet.

After receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to his hand, Smith was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center for felony assault and being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

