FRANKLIN, Ohio – A homeowner in Ohio sent a burglar to the hospital with a gunshot wound that hit the bullseye — squarely in the intruder’s buttocks — after discovering the suspect inside his home in the middle of the night.

“I got a shot off on him. He was coming right toward me,” the Franklin homeowner told 911 dispatchers, according to Local 12 news.

The Franklin Police Department responded to the residence on Nov. 2 at about 3:25 a.m. after a call reporting a homeowner firing a weapon at a suspect believed to be burglarizing the house.

“The caller was unaware whether they hit the person or not and he was clearly scared on the phone and he did not want to get off the phone with dispatch until he saw an officer,” Franklin Lt. Brian Pacifico said, FOX 19 Cincinnati reported.

The victim told dispatchers during the call: “I don’t know if it hit him or not.”

“Oh God. Oh, I’m a nervous wreck. I just happened to hear the door slide, and then I said, ‘Hey,’ and he turned toward me, he started walking toward me like, ‘I didn’t know you was in here.’ I didn’t know if… I thought he was going to kill me,” the homeowner continued during his 911 call, according to FOX 19.

A nephew of the victim added that his uncle is partially blind and had gotten home from the hospital the day prior to the incident, according to Local 12.

Law enforcement authorities said the homeowner was justified in firing his weapon, FOX reported.

Jeffery L. Carl, 36, was identified by police as the suspect. He fled the home following the shooting. A police K9 helped track the suspect, who left a trail of blood, to a nearby shed.

Carl was arrested and taken to the Atrium Medical Center where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the buttocks and then subsequently booked at jail for burglary. His bail was set at $50,000.

“My reaction was, ‘Damn, somebody shot that boy in the a–,’” Joe Lewis, the owner of the shed where Carl was located, said.

The family of the victim told Local 10 that Carl had previously stolen guns and music equipment from the homeowner.

Jail records show he also had a warrant for domestic violence, according to Local 12.