The Cincinnati Police Department has responded to a suspicious RV parked outside the Federal Building.

Sources tell Law Officer that the response was out of an “abundance of caution” after an RV exploded in Downtown Nashville earlier this morning.

NASHVILLE CHRISTMAS MORNING EXPLOSION CALLED INTENTIONMAL ACT

The Cincinnati Police Bomb Squad cleared the recreational vehicle at approximately 6 p.m. CST.

The Nashville explosion is being called an “intentional act” and reports indicate that police had responded to the area of shots fired when they encountered the RV blaring a message that said the vehicle was going to explode in 15 minutes.

It indeed did explode, causing massive damage in the downtown area.

It was announced earlier that three individuals were injured in the blast.

Later in the day, officials announced that human remains were located near the blast site.