Waukesha, Wisconsin – Darrell Brooks, the suspect in multiple murders that killed six including a child, had previously rapped about being a “terrorist” and a “killer in the city”, according to songs he posted online in an analysis conducted by The Sun. The American Media has largely ignored Brooks’ hate filled comments on white people and anti-semitism, the foreign press has been exposing the rapper’s troubled past.

Darrell Brooks, 39, is facing six charges of first degree intentional homicide and appeared in court on Tuesday.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson ruled out terrorism as a motive and law enforcement has not discussed Brooks’ prior support for Black Lives Matter and multiple threats against white people online. A leader in there Black Lives Matter movement announced this week that a “revolution” has started in Wisconsin.

In a song called “Loudmouths,” Brooks said “yeh we terrorists” and “killers in the city.”

The track – posted to Brooks’ soundcloud page under the name MathBoi Fly – goes on “hope you right with god cos casket with you headed for.”

Brooks also wrote an anti-Donald Trump rap and declared “f*** the pigs.” One of his songs includes the lyrics: “They gonna need a cleaner for the s*** we did, all my killers Gacey where them bodies hid.”