An explosion rocked Downtown Nashville early Sunday morning that injured at least three people.

According to officials, the event appears to be “an intentional act.”

The initial investigation indicates that the explosion came from a recreational vehicle.

According to Fox News, the FBI along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is on the scene.

Nashville has activated its Emergency Operations Center.

“This appears to have been an intentional act,” Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted. “Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues.”

Officers first responded to the area after receiving a report of shots fired. They called in the bomb squad after seeing the suspicious vehicle, which later exploded.

MNPD, FBI & ATF investigating the 6:30 a.m. explosion on 2nd Ave N linked to a vehicle. This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/YOfMTaKmTH — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020

As of late Friday morning, police did not know if anyone had been inside the vehicle at the time of the explosion, and they were not yet able to confirm that shots were actually fired.

The investigation is now being led by the FBI’s Memphis field office, and a spokesperson for the Department of Justice said Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen “directed that all DOJ resources be made available to assist in the investigation.”

“Right now, it’s a public safety concern, to make sure everybody is accounted for and to make sure the spread of the fire doesn’t go any further,” Michael Knight, a spokesman for the ATF in Nashville, told The Associated Press.

Law enforcement officials sealed off the downtown area and police dogs searched the area for any secondary devices. Police said they were also searching buildings in the area.

BREAKING: Large explosion in downtown Nashville "heavy structural damage".. evacuting lofts @ 2nd/Commerce – per Nashville Fire radio traffic – some walking out on their own – glass and steel 'EVERYWHERE' – 2nd/Union staging — Jason Steen (@jasonashville) December 25, 2020

A spokesperson for TriStar Centennial Medical Center said that they have one patient in stable condition, and Nashville General Hospital said that they do not have any patients who came in because of the blast.

Officials earlier said that three people had been transported to local hospitals, but that their injuries were not critical.

The blast caused noticeable tremors in the surrounding area and black smoke to rise.