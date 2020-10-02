SANTA ANA — Detectives of the Santa Ana Police Department arrested Edgar Ferraez Rivera for child molestation.

Rivera, 45, is a boxing coach and owner of the So Cal Boxing Academy in Santa Ana. The victim, a 13-year-old girl, reported that Rivera sexually molested her while she was training at the boxing academy, police said in a news release.

In 2017, Rivera was reported to have sexually molested another 13-year-old girl. That incident did not occur at the boxing academy. Police were called to investigate and Rivera was ultimately arrested, however he was not prosecuted at that time.

On October 1, 2020, Rivera was booked at the Orange County Jail for child molestation charges from the 2017 case and the most recent case. His bail has been set at $500,000.

Santa Ana Police Department Detectives believe Rivera may have committed additional crimes due to his actions. Detectives are asking for anyone with information to contact Detective Nick Vega or Officer Matthew Thomas at 714-245-8368, [email protected] / [email protected] or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.