Baltimore – A criminal complaint has been filed against Steven Umberto Angelini, age 41, of Middle River, Maryland, on charges related to a conspiracy to distribute cocaine and oxycodone in the Baltimore area. Angelini has been a member of the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) since May 2006. He was assigned to the Administrative Duties Division in 2022 and was suspended without pay today, according to a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Officer for the District of Maryland.

Angelini was arrested today and had his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Baltimore. U.S. Magistrate Judge A. David Copperthite ordered that Angelini be detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for July 14, 2022.

The federal charges were announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; Acting Special Agent in Charge Selwyn Smith of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore; and Chief Melissa R. Hyatt of the Baltimore County Police Department.

According to the affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, from at least January 2022, Angelini has conspired with members of the Infamous Ryders Motorcycle Club, including Co-Conspirator 1, who is the President of the Club in Maryland, to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and oxycodone. Specifically, the affidavit alleges that on January 6, 2022, Angelini reached out to Co-Conspirator 1 by text message and offered to sell him oxycodone pills. According to the affidavit, during the exchange, Angelini mentioned that he was trying to get cocaine and stated that his former supplier, a drug dealer working for Co-Conspirator 1, had been murdered. As detailed in the affidavit, the two ultimately agreed that Co-Conspirator 1 would provide Angelini with $100 and cocaine in exchange for the oxycodone.

The affidavit alleges that during the conversation, Angelini twice offered to exchange information on the supplier’s homicide for narcotics. Co-Conspirator 1 asked Angelini to obtain sensitive information pertaining to the homicide. The next day, Angelini allegedly sent Co-Conspirator 1 law enforcement information related to the investigation of the supplier’s murder. As detailed in the affidavit, over the next several days, Angelini continued to update Co-Conspirator 1 on the investigation and to purchase narcotics. According to the affidavit, Angelini told the Co-Conspirator that he had obtained the information requested by the Co-Conspirator, but despite several attempts, was not successful in transferring the additional law enforcement information.

According to the affidavit, Angelini did not communicate with Co-Conspirator 1 again until April 8, 2022, when Angelini offered to sell Co-Conspirator 1 a privately made firearm, also known as a “ghost gun,” in exchange for cash and narcotics. Angelini also offered to provide ammunition, including hollow point ammunition. As detailed in the affidavit, at Co-Conspirator 1’s direction, Angelini delivered the firearm to another conspirator later that day and received cash and drugs from that conspirator.

Later that month, Angelini allegedly provided additional oxycodone to Co-Conspirator 1. As detailed in the affidavit, on April 26, Angelini texted Co-Conspirator 1 that he was at a gun shop and stated that he wanted to purchase cocaine from Co-Conspirator 1. Angelini then offered to purchase ammunition and firearms accessories for Co-Conspirator 1 in exchange for cocaine. According to the affidavit, Angelini purchased a magazine for the privately made firearm he sold to Co-Conspirator 1, as well as ammunition, including hollow-point ammunition, which he provided to Co-Conspirator 1 later that night in exchange for cocaine.

The affidavit further alleges that on May 4, 2022, after visiting a Rosedale, Maryland pain clinic and filling a prescription for oxycodone pills, Angelini called Co-Conspirator 1 and notified him that he had the pills available for sale. They negotiated that Co-Conspirator 1 would give Angelini cash and cocaine in exchange for the oxycodone.

If convicted, Angelini faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for the conspiracy and for distribution of oxycodone; and a mandatory minimum of five years and up to life in federal prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

