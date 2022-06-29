Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BALTIMORE – The Baltimore Police Department said one of their sergeant’s is on life support after getting hit and dragged by a vehicle while trying to make a traffic stop Tuesday night.

The hit-and-run took place about 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said while speaking to reporters outside the University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Center, Fox News Digital reported.

“At some point, the sergeant became engaged with the vehicle,” Harrison said. “The driver hit the gas and accelerated, dragging the sergeant what we think is about two blocks and striking another car along the way.”

The sergeant was rushed to the hospital. His identity has not been released.

“He is critically ill. He is on full life support. He will be headed to the intensive care unit in the not-so-distant future,” Shock Trauma Chief Physician Dr. Thomas Scalea said.

Without disclosing too much information, Harrison said investigators have promising leads that will hopefully facilitate an arrest. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said the area where the crime took place is known for violence. He said, the officer was “exactly where he should have been, doing exactly what he should have been doing” in order to protect the community. “It’s up to us as a community to support those who are out there trying to support us and make our neighborhoods safe,” Scott exhorted during his comments.

