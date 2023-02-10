Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BALTIMORE – A massive manhunt in Maryland for a gunman accused of shooting two officers with the Baltimore County Police Department within 36 hours, leaving one in serious condition, ended early Friday morning, law enforcement authorities confirmed.

The suspect, identified as David Emory Linthicum, 24, was located Thursday evening after he reportedly shot an officer on Wednesday and another during the manhunt on Thursday. Police had him “pinned” within a “perimeter” in Fallston. Following an hours-long standoff with law enforcement personnel, the Hartford County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter, “Suspect in custody” early Friday morning.

Sheriff Jeff Gahler said the shooting suspect was located at about 7 p.m. Thursday, when an exchange of gunfire occurred, leaving a Baltimore County police officer seriously wounded. The arrest came hours after police located and surrounded the suspect overnight, Fox News reported.

“We have a person we believe is the suspect, a perimeter is set, and we are working to bring this incident to a peaceful resolution,” the Harford police said late Thursday evening.

Prior to corralling the perpetrator, a vehicle pursuit took place in an area near the Fallston Mall at around 9:41 p.m.

“We have the individual contained. This will be resolved here. There is no threat to the community,” Gahler said.

The Baltimore County Police are still actively searching for 24-year-old David Linthicum. He is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone that may have seen or has information on his whereabouts do not approach call 911. #BCoPD pic.twitter.com/L4eGeOIH86 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) February 9, 2023

The sheriff added, “First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the BCPD officers who were injured by the suspect.”

The wounded officer was transported to Shock Trauma and is said to be seriously wounded, but stabilized, Interim Baltimore County Police Chief Dennis Delp said, according to WBAL.

Dr. Thomas Scalea, the chief physician at Shock Trauma, said the officer suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and is “going to need a significant amount of reconstruction. … He’ll be with us for a while.”

I am on scene at Shock Trauma with Chief Delp and the injured officer. I am also in regular contact with BCoPD as attempts to apprehend this dangerous suspect are ongoing. My prayers, and all of Baltimore County’s, are with the officer, his colleagues and his loved ones tonight. — County Executive Johnny Olszewski (@BaltCoExec) February 10, 2023

The manhunt began Wednesday afternoon after officers were called to a residence in Cockeysville to assist a person in distress, Fox reported.

Officers with the Baltimore County Police Department arrived at the residence on Powers Avenue. A family member escorted them to the person in crisis, who was later identified as Linthicum.

However, things quickly turned violent when he reportedly opened fire, wounding one officer, before fleeing the scene. Police did not return fire, department spokesperson Joy Stewart said.

The wounded officer was transported to an area hospital for undisclosed injuries. Fortunately, the officer was was later released.

A widespread search for the gunman was initiated using all manner of law enforcement resources. Moreover, several schools in the area were subsequently closed due to the manhunt. Authorities also urged residents to remain in their homes as the search for the suspect continued through the night.

RESIDENTS IN THE AREA OF POWERS ROAD AND WARREN ROAD – PLEASE SHELTER IN PLACE – THE WANTED SUBJECT HAS BEEN SPOTTED IN THE AREA. pic.twitter.com/qzvaf07sEl — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) February 10, 2023

After the suspect was captured early Friday morning, the Harford Sheriff’s Office thanked “federal, state, and allied agency partners who are working tirelessly to maintain the safety of our community.”

“This incident has spanned over two days and affected countless citizens,” the sheriff said. “I want to thank the citizens for their vigilance and patience.”