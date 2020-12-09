Someone forgot to tell a Connecticut mall Santa that “Bad Santa” was a fictional movie.

Or it was until now.

The mall Santa was arrested Monday after he allegedly exposed himself to a juvenile co-worker.

Police were called to the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford (CT) Monday night after receiving a report of a possible sexual assault.

Fox News reports that following an investigation, police arrested Prince Carter, 45, of Bridgeport.

Police learned that he was working as a mall Santa when he allegedly hugged and grabbed a teenaged co-worker in a break room.

According to the New Haven Register, he later exposed himself to her.

Carter was charged with sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

His bail was set at $25,000 and he was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.