LAGRANGE, Georgia — Police have arrested 13-year-old accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old man earlier this month.

WSB TV reports that investigators said they were called out to a shooting on April 9. The shooting was one of several on Easter Sunday across Georgia.

When officers got to the scene, they said they found Davaris Lindsey suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He died two days later from his injuries.

The LaGrange Police Department issued arrest warrants for Jayden Gunsby, 13, for murder. The warrant stated that he will be charged as an adult.

Police put out a “be on the lookout” for Gunsby on Monday afternoon. LaGrange police arrested him shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday.

Police say this is still an active investigation, they are asking anybody with information about this investigation to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.