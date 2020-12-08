A mall Santa shattered the dreams of a little boy this week after boy asked him for a Nerf gun for Christmas.

Santa could be heard replying, “No, no guns’’ in the viral video and told him that he would not bring him the toy.

The politically correct Kris Kringle was caught on video asking the child what he wanted for the holiday, according to a Facebook post by the boy’s mother.

According to Fox News, when the kid’s mom, who was standing nearby, piped in just to be clear, “Nerf gun,’’ the not-so-jolly Ol’ St. Nick was still having none of it.

“Nope, not even a Nerf gun,’’ said the unmoved Father Christmas, who was sitting at a table surrounded by fake presents, with the boy across from him nervously holding his face mask, in what looked like a mall.

“If your dad wants to get it for you that’s fine, but I can’t bring it to you,” the Santa Claus said. “What else would you like? Lots of other toys. Legos. There’s bicycles. There’s cars and trucks. What do you think?”

The child turned to his mom and burst into tears, continuing to sob even when she bent down to hug and comfort him — and told him, “You’ll still get it.’’

It is unknown where the incident took place but the internet was not kind to Jolly St. Nick.

“Leftists are monsters!” one user wrote.

Sources indicate the anti-gun Santa resigned and another Santa (same one kids…) made good on the nerf gun late on Monday.