Team South Florida and their Back the Blue street art in Tampa has gone above and beyond the call of duty.

A friend shared Team South Florida’s Facebook page with us. We were so amazed by the inspirational work that we wanted to share it with our readers.

This is what they had to say:

And the aerial shots are in. Can you say WOW?!?! Thank you to the City of Tampa and the Mayor for approving the permits. Thank you to the roughly 40+ patriots who spent over 4 hours working on this. Truly amazing when the silent majority is fed up and decides to speak up. Thank you Drone’s above the Bay for the incredible photo. We hope our Tampa Police Department Family can set up a city detail and surveillance since it’s right in front of their PD. — at Tampa Police Headquarters.

Well done, Team South Florida. We are mighty impressed!

– Law Officer Staff