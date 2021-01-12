Spread the word...















TULSA, Okla. – Oklahoma sisters have released a new music video aimed to honor law enforcement.

Filming in Oklahoma and in Washington, D.C., the video features law enforcement officers including Rogers County (OK) Scott Walton and Mounds (OK) Police Chief Antonio Porter.

“It’s time we defend and remind them we will always stand beside you, we will back the blue!”

As reported by KOTV, Tulsa sisters Camille and Haley Harris recorded the music video called “Back the Blue,” in September.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Bio Law Officer Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company but is a true advocate for the profession.