In an appearance before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, Attorney General William Barr said he doesn’t believe that systemic racism in policing exists in the United States.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, asked Barr whether the Department of Justice is committed to ending systemic racism in law enforcement, Yahoo News reported.

“I don’t agree there’s systemic racism in the police department, generally, in this country,” Barr replied.

Jackson Lee then proceeded to use a tactic, which is typical of liberals when making their case for apparent evidence of systemic racism—something Yahoo bought hook, line, and sinker. She makes the incorrect assertion that detentions, crimes, arrests, etc. should be commensurate with demographics, and that is simply not the case.

For instance, if a certain classification of people make up 10 percent of a city’s population, but commit 30 percent of its crime, you can expect they’ll be detained and/or arrested about 30 percent of the time, not 10 percent, which is one of the fundamental flaws liberals apply when using statistics to argue their point.