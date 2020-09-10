CHICAGO — Members of the Chicago Police Department were invited but declined to join federal law enforcement to announce more than 500 arrests in the city under “Operation Legend” in recent weeks, federal authorities said Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr was in Chicago to make the announcement Wednesday, alongside U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch, as well as the deputy director of the FBI and other federal officials.

Federal agents and agencies involved in “Operation Legend,” an effort intended to help state and local officials fight violent crime, have made more than 500 arrests in Chicago since the operation was expanded to the city in late July, Barr said at the news conference.

