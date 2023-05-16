Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CHICAGO — An off-duty Chicago police officer was discovered unresponsive by officers who responded to her residence on Sunday. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

The medical examiner has identified the woman as 33-year-old Aleshia Carter. She lived in the 1800 block of South Carpenter in the Lower West Side neighborhood.

It was unclear what prompted a police response to her home at about 5:15 p.m. Details surrounding her death are unclear, WGN-TV reported.

Area detectives with the Chicago Police Department are investigating the officer’s death. Autopsy results are pending and no further details have been released.

Carter’s death comes just a week after Officer Aréanah Preston was shot and killed outside her residence in the Avalon Park neighborhood after finishing a shift in CPD’s 5th district.

